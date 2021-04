Best Japanese Food Outside Japan!

Of course there is no shortage of great food in Las Vegas , but this place is different. First of all it is not on The Strip, so it is not accessible unless you know about it. It's in a strip mall in an area with a lot of other Asian restaurants, including an exceptional noodle shop next door called Monta Ramen. You must make a reservation at Raku—walk-ins are impossible and I saw them turn countless people away. Every dish will blow you away. I have traveled a lot to Tokyo , and I love it, but this is the best Japanese food I have ever eaten, and is worth tearing yourself from The Strip to experience.