McCarran International Airport (LAS) is located close to the Strip. A taxi is often the fastest and cheapest form of transportation into town. Traveling to the hotels along the Strip will cost between $20-$26.

It is fast and easy to walk from one Strip casino resort to another. Distance on Las Vegas Boulevard can be deceiving, however, and those going more than a few resorts away may want to catch a cab. Taxis can only be picked up at the resorts; drivers are not permitted to drop off and pick up on the Strip. Public bus routes 301 and 302 also service the Strip. Free monorails connecting many of the properties in the MGM Resorts International group, and the Las Vegas Monorail has stops on the east side of the Strip.