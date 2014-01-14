Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is six miles southeast of the city center and is served by most major carriers. You have a selection of buses (including the MetroAirport, $1.25 to downtown), taxis, car shares, hotel shuttles, and car rentals to get you into town and back. Taxi fare to downtown Austin is approximately $30. If arriving by train, you’ll alight at the Austin Amtrak station just west of downtown, which is served by the Texas Eagle Line. Austin sits on one major freeway (I-35) and several regional highways, and its outskirts are reached by several tollways.

Generally, seeing Austin by foot is very difficult. However, if you’re content to see only downtown Austin (Sixth Street, the Second Street District, the Capitol) and you’re in good shape, it’s possible to explore these downtown areas on foot. There are many attractions within a one- to two-mile walk from most downtown hotels. Just be prepared for potentially oppressive heat during the summer months.



Driving is not too difficult if you’re used to living in a large city. The car-share program Car2go provides a fleet of free-floating, low-emission, self-service smart cars distributed all over the city.



Biking is a great way to get around year-round and the weather is usually agreeable from mid-October to mid-April. In addition to the non-profit Austin B-Cycle bikeshare program, there are multiple bike rental outfits in town.



The public bus network, Capital Metro, has inexpensive neighborhood, express, and downtown routes. Visitors can also get around on the Capital MetroRail commuter train, which operates on weekdays between Downtown and Northwest Austin. The Capital Metro website has a trip planner that can find public transport options between two points in Austin.



After a bit of legislative drama, Uber and Lyft both currently operate in Austin. During the lull in service, a nonprofit local rideshare called Ride Austin emerged and is still popular with locals, though nearly unknown by most visitors. Taxis can’t be hailed on the street. Find a cab stand, ask the front desk at your hotel to get you one, or call one of the companies ahead of time.