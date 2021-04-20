Qibao
Minhang, Shanghai, China, 201101
Nearby Water Town with Famous Street FoodQibao, in Chinese, means 'seven treasures'. And a treasure it is. The closest water town to Shanghai, it holds both the charm of an ancient, canal-traversed village as well as one of the most famous food streets in Shanghai. Head to Qibao Old Street for a culinary tour de force. And while you shouldn't leave without sampling the Hai Tang Gao (rice cakes with a red bean filling) or--if your nose can handle it--the stinky tofu, there's more to this little water town than the snacks. Round out your cultural venture with a shadow play show, a trip to the Qibao Temple or even a cricket fight.
How to get here: Jump on Line 9 to Qibao Station and take exit 2 to reach the old town.