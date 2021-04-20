POST breakfast lunch

Where are you going?
70 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
| +27 72 248 2078
Chow Down with The Big Bomber and some French Toast at Post

Breakfasts are little godsends after a big night out, and Post at 70 Juta Street in Braamfontein is just the place to revitalise after a big night out and before working on your weekend party habits again. The Big Bomber is a drink combination of condensed milk and Espresso topped with cream and will definitely jumpstart your hungover ass back to reality, while the devine French toast with bacon topped with Fig preserve will fuel your tank for another round of weekend madness. The cozy corner spot has a well rounded menu which prides itself on using all locally produced, organic ingredients. Order something delicious and watch the world go by from the window counter seat or enjoy the cool breeze in the courtyard outside You'd be doing yourself a disfavour by not trying out something from this little spot! post is open all week from 8:30am, except Sunday when they are closed.
More Recommendations

Local lunch spot in Jozi

A hip local lunch spot in the Braamfontein 'hood of Jo'burg. Real estate mogul Adam Levy owns the area around Seventy Juta, the heart of Jozi hipness. Post is a great spot for lunch after a bit of shopping. Across the street is Kitchener's Carvery Bar, one of the city's oldest inside the Milner Hotel. Go at night if you want to see a concert by Desmond and the Tutus or DJ Andrew.
Nice Little Courtyard

70 Juta is a cool little design area with little shops and a nice cafe where you can grab a sandwich and cup of coffee at Post Cafe and relax in the courtyard.
