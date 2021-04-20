Pont Alexandre III
Pont Alexandre III, 75008 Paris, France
Crossing the SeineThe Pont Alexandre III bridge is probably one of the most striking structures to cross the Seine in Paris. It links the quarter of the Champs-Élysées to the Invalides and Eiffel Tower quarter in a most extravagant fashion. The golden statues of Pegasus appear to watch over the city, and if you stare long enough you are convinced that he might just depart his perch and soar off into the Parisian sky.
Pont Alexandre
An arch bridge that spans the Seine, connecting the Champs-Élysées quarter and the Invalides and Eiffel Tower quarter.
Pont Alexandre
The most beautiful bridge in Paris. Lovely to stroll across, but the cruise was great because I had never realised that one side is painted blue until we approached it from the water.
The most beautiful bridge!
Pont Alexandre III is the most beautiful bridge in Paris, and is definitely worth a look. Flanked by bright gold horses and decorated lavishly, it's especially beautiful in the summer sun
Bridges of Paris
This bridge was built at the end of the 19th century for the exposition of 1900. Some call it the most beautiful bridge in Paris. This was the first bridge I crossed when I arrived in the City of Light. I was 19 years old. I've probably been to Paris 19 more times since then, and when I go, I always make sure to cross this bridge. There's nothing like, and always something about the first.
Transported to another time
Our approach to this magical bridge was by the Batobus, a riverboat cruise on the Seine. Fabulous black and gold nymphs are centered on the front of the bridge best seen from the river. Once off the Batobus you climb up the steps from the river and gaze up to see the most glorious golden winged horses way up above at the ends of the bridge. On the bridge all of the lampposts have cherubs dancing around the bases. What a riot of beauteous movement!