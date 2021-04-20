Pont Alexandre III

Transported to another time

Our approach to this magical bridge was by the Batobus, a riverboat cruise on the Seine. Fabulous black and gold nymphs are centered on the front of the bridge best seen from the river. Once off the Batobus you climb up the steps from the river and gaze up to see the most glorious golden winged horses way up above at the ends of the bridge. On the bridge all of the lampposts have cherubs dancing around the bases. What a riot of beauteous movement!