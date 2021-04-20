Pecan Lodge

Dallas' Deep Ellum BBQ Bliss

This family owned, indoor and outdoor BBQ and Southern food heaven on Main Street and Pryor Street in the Deep Ellum district of Dallas is almost too delicious to believe. Once only a staple at the Dallas Farmer's Market, the demand grew to be so huge for their food made from scratch and local resources that they launched the restaurant in spring of 2014.



You'll be sure to arrive and find a serious wait to get in and order, but the waiting is half the fun. Your'e allowed to order drinks while you wait and there's more often than not, live music on the back porch that you can hear while you wait.



Here are their smoking and serving hours, but do know they often run out of items on the daily menu (or everything) before closing hours. This is a great, outdoor dining spot in the heart of Deep Ellum that has you thinking you're tucked away somewhere in the starry Hill Country backroads, instead of the heart of downtown Dallas.



Tuesday through Thursday 11 AM to 3 PM.

Friday and Saturday from 11 AM- 10 PM.

Sunday from 11 AM to 3 PM.