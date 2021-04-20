Pecan Lodge
1010 S Pearl Expy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
| +1 214-748-8900
BBQ Worth the Wait at Pecan LodgeThe lines are long (expect to wait at least an hour) at this young barbecue joint tucked inside the Dallas Farmers' Market—but the tender, perfectly smoked meats are worth the wait says Daniel Vaugh, barbecue editor of Texas Monthly. "They have incredible brisket and giant beef ribs," he says. Watch for a brick-and-mortar outpost slated to open this spring—menu standbys like bacon-and-chile-flecked mac and the "trough" meat-sampler, pictured here, are sure to make an appearance.
almost 7 years ago
Eat Texas' Best BBQ at Pecan Lodge
There is a reason that this BBQ joint inside of the Dallas Farmer’s Market usually has a line wrapping and winding around the entire length of the shed: it’s been ranked as the No. 2 BBQ place in the state by Texas Monthly and the No. 9 'Best Restaurant' in the city of Dallas by D Magazine. The line is absolutely worth it. Make some friends while you are waiting and then enjoy brisket, pork ribs and bacon topped mac 'n' cheese that will leave you so full and satisfied you may feel like you don’t need another meal for days.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Check in at the Pecan Lodge
The Pecan Lodge has a reputation for being one of the best barbecue joints in Dallas, and the line at the Farmers Market to prove it.
I didn't have time to wait in line, but ran into a few friendly folk that willingly shared their take with me. I'm not sure that I'd be so generous in their position; the food at this joint is outrageously delicious. Get in line early, and come hungry. I suggest you try the Hot Mess, then find someplace to have a nap.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Dallas' Deep Ellum BBQ Bliss
This family owned, indoor and outdoor BBQ and Southern food heaven on Main Street and Pryor Street in the Deep Ellum district of Dallas is almost too delicious to believe. Once only a staple at the Dallas Farmer's Market, the demand grew to be so huge for their food made from scratch and local resources that they launched the restaurant in spring of 2014.
You'll be sure to arrive and find a serious wait to get in and order, but the waiting is half the fun. Your'e allowed to order drinks while you wait and there's more often than not, live music on the back porch that you can hear while you wait.
Here are their smoking and serving hours, but do know they often run out of items on the daily menu (or everything) before closing hours. This is a great, outdoor dining spot in the heart of Deep Ellum that has you thinking you're tucked away somewhere in the starry Hill Country backroads, instead of the heart of downtown Dallas.
Tuesday through Thursday 11 AM to 3 PM.
Friday and Saturday from 11 AM- 10 PM.
Sunday from 11 AM to 3 PM.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Among the Finest BBQ in the Lone Star State
The line coursing through the Dallas Farmers Market says it all: There's some serious food here. Folks queue up early for some epic 'cue, and Pecan Lodge, with a slew of accolades, is among the best in the city, even earning top honors from Texas Monthly magazine. Get there early, or grab a few friends and order a mess of the housemade sausage, tender brisket and smoky ribs to share. Ordering the crispy-outside-moist-inside burnt ends is a must—unless they've already run out!