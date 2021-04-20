The Parthenon

Of course I could not post highlights of Athens and not post a photo of the majestic Parthenon. I prefer this shot over one I took of the front simply because you don't see so much of the scaffolding from restoration work. It's a shame that this building was in beautiful condition until 1687, when a bombardment set off an ammo dump the Turks left in there, blowing up a part of the building. I do wonder if they'll fully restore things in my lifetime.