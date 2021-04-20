Parthenon
Athens 105 58, Greece
+30 21 0321 4172
Overlooking Athens
You can’t miss the Parthenon, the majestic ruin towering above Athens. Originally painted in vivid hues, this feat of architecture, engineering, and artistry is still as awe-inspiring as it was almost 2,500 years ago. Le Corbusier, pioneer of modernism, called it the most “ruthlessly flawless” monument in the world. Hold on to your admission ticket: It’s valid for several other archaeological sites on the slopes surrounding the Acropolis, including the Agora and theater of Dionysus.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
My Lovely City
Athens is the capital of Greece, a city where you can find anything you want. Delicious greek but also international food, the unique greek nightlife and the beautiful archaeological places. What makes this city so special? Ancient Greece had a huge impact on the world today. Everything began in the area of the Parthenon and spread to the rest of the world.
almost 7 years ago
The Parthenon
Of course I could not post highlights of Athens and not post a photo of the majestic Parthenon. I prefer this shot over one I took of the front simply because you don't see so much of the scaffolding from restoration work. It's a shame that this building was in beautiful condition until 1687, when a bombardment set off an ammo dump the Turks left in there, blowing up a part of the building. I do wonder if they'll fully restore things in my lifetime.
almost 7 years ago
The Parthenon
Does the Parthenon need any further explanation? One word of advice; your enjoyment might be slightly reduced if you visit when it's hot. The climb is miserable in the hot Grecian sun.