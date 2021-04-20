Where are you going?
Ama Lachei

69 Kallidromiou
Website
| +30 21 0384 5978
Ama LaChei Athens Greece

More info

Tue - Sun 1pm - 1am
Mon 7pm - 1am

The large, leafy patio of this mezze restaurant in bohemian Exarchia was once the local schoolyard. Now cozy couples and animated gaggles of friends gather beneath the flowering bowers to enjoy some of the most honest and comforting food in town. Order as many dishes as you can fit on the table and share them all. Rather than traditional Greek fare, the menu is a tasty Mediterranean pick-and-mix. Try the cracked wheat salad with green apple, mint, and dried figs; meatballs seasoned with cinnamon and clove; and mini lamb kebabs. The high-ceilinged, well-lit classrooms make charming dining rooms in cooler weather. Service is unfailingly friendly and relaxed.
By Rachel Howard , AFAR Local Expert

Dana Brindle
AFAR Contributor
over 3 years ago

Ama LaChei

A school-turned-mezedopoleío serves delicious meze including bakalyaro (walnut-crusted fish fillets) and pita topped with yogurt and smoked eggplant. Bonus: a patio surrounded by bougainvillea.

