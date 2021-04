The Acropolis museum is probably the nicest archaeological museum in all of Athens . That is to say that it is the cleanest, most modern, and easy to interpret. The content is very specific, items found on and around the Acropolis, but it does cover a fairly large timeframe. There isn't much to read about each piece, but there is plenty about each period, and it is very well organized. Structurally the building is fantastic and modern. The only warning I can tell you is not to wear a skirt, since the floors are made of glass. The reason for this is so you can see all the way through the museum to the dig site found bellow. The top floor of the museum is the crown jewel of the design of this building, holding pieces (and replica pieces) from the Parthenon. The top floor is built in a way to allow the sunlight to hit each piece exactly the same way as it did when they were up on the Acropolis. My only real complaint about this museum is the strict no photography rule. I've heard many different stories as to why this rule exists, but none of them seem reasonable. This however is no reason to miss the wonderful statues of the Caryatids and their mesmerizing hair.