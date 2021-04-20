Acropolis Museum Dionysiou Areopagitou 15, Athina 117 42, Greece

Acropolis Museum There’s nothing old-fashioned about this archaeological museum, where cutting-edge technology is used to clean and digitally reconstruct the statues, ceramics and everyday objects unearthed on and around the Acropolis hill. There’s even a LEGO model of the Acropolis, plus backpacks full of interactive games, to keep twitchy kids happy. The bittersweet pièce de résistance is the Parthenon frieze, partially hacked off by Lord Elgin and sold to the British Museum. In 2019, the remains of the ancient neighborhood unearthed during the museum’s construction (also visible beneath the reinforced glass floors) were opened to the public. Now you can wander among the streets, homes, bathhouses, and workshops where Athenians lived and worked from the Classical to the Byzantine era. The Acropolis Museum stays open late on Friday nights—a great time to admire the artifacts with the modern metropolis reflected in the glass walls. The view from the museum restaurant—its terrace almost touching the Parthenon—is a knockout, as is the regional, seasonal Greek food.