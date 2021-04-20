Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Alexander's Bar

Website
| +30 21 0333 0000
Alexander's Bar Athens Greece
Alexander's Bar Athens Greece
Alexander's Bar Athens Greece
Alexander's Bar Athens Greece

Alexander's Bar

Inside Athens’ tony Hotel Grande Bretagne, Alexander’s is sophisticated, old-school, and incredibly appealing. Dark wood, dark marble, and tapestries (the one behind the bar, which dates to the 18th century and depicts Alexander the Great, is how the bar got its name) frame the elegant scene. Classic cocktails and a vast array of whiskeys, brandies, and cognacs are on offer from knowledgeable bartenders. The dress code is "smart casual," so be sure to don your glad rags. There’s also a cigar lounge up on the first floor, with a roaring fire in the winter. 
By Kimberly Bradley , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points