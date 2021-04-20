Alexander's Bar

Alexander's Bar Inside Athens’ tony Hotel Grande Bretagne, Alexander’s is sophisticated, old-school, and incredibly appealing. Dark wood, dark marble, and tapestries (the one behind the bar, which dates to the 18th century and depicts Alexander the Great, is how the bar got its name) frame the elegant scene. Classic cocktails and a vast array of whiskeys, brandies, and cognacs are on offer from knowledgeable bartenders. The dress code is "smart casual," so be sure to don your glad rags. There’s also a cigar lounge up on the first floor, with a roaring fire in the winter.