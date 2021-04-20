Where are you going?
Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC)

Leof. Andrea Siggrou 364, Kallithea 176 74, Greece
Website
| +30 21 6809 1000
Sun - Sat 6am - 12am

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC)—new home for both the National Library and National Opera, designed by Renzo Piano and financed to the tune of €630 million—is a wonder to look at, walk through, and relax in. The library and opera are state of the art; the 42-acre grounds include a salt-water canal where you can learn to sail or kayak, fantastic playgrounds and fountains to keep kids entertained, and the Great Lawn where free concerts, open-air screenings and festivals are staged year-round. Take advantage of the center's location and drink in the 360-degree views of the city and sea from the Lighthouse, a glass-walled lookout and terrace shaded by a vast solar panel that powers most of the sustainably minded complex. This neighborhood is, after all, called Kallithea, which means "wonderful view."
By Kimberly Bradley , AFAR Local Expert

Dana Brindle
AFAR Contributor
over 3 years ago

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center

Some of the city’s most important institutions can now be found in one place: The Stravros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, located in the Athens suburb Kallithea. Stavros Niarchos Park stretches up to form a green roof for the new homes of the National Library of Greece and the Greek National Opera.

