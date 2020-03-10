Where are you going?
Tudor Hall Restaurant at The King George Athens

Vasileos Georgiou A 3, Athina 105 64, Greece
Website
| +30 21 0322 2210
More info

Sun - Sat 6:30am - 11am, 6pm - 12:15am

Tudor Hall

Dining at the King George Hote's seventh-floor Tudor Hall restaurant is not to be missed. The Acropolis is so close it feels as if you can reach out to touch it. Seeing the Parthenon lit up in the evening while you enjoy refined, well-balanced dishes such as smoked eggplant salad smashed tableside; scorpion fish with chard, fennel marmalade and saffron; and braised rabbit with smoked Metsovone cheese and plums, is truly unforgettable. 

Tudor Hall presents a modern and elegant take on Greek cuisine. The freshest seafood from local waters, beautiful cheeses and herbs, and Mediterranean flavors that just whisper "Greece." Executive Chef Sotiris Evanelou and Chef de Cuisine Alexandros Koskinas, are two of the best chefs in Greece. Ask Head Sommelier Evangelos Psofidis to pair Greek wines with your courses to taste the nuances of both your food and the excellent wines.
By Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert

