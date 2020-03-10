Where are you going?
Κολοκοτρώνη 3-5 &, Voulis, Athina 105 62, Greece
| +30 21 0722 2774

Mon - Fri 9am - 8:30pm
Sat 9am - 8pm

Yorgos Korres founded the first homeopathic pharmacy in Athens. He went on to create a global phenomenon with Korres, an affordable range of natural cosmetics extracted from Greek herbs, flowers, and plants. Now Yorgos and his brother Andonis have created a new beauty brand that pays homage to their birthplace, the island of Naxos. Organic lotions and potions, based on the island’s rich biodiversity, are created on the spot in the Naxos Apothecary, an open laboratory lined with wooden shelves and white tiles. Book a consultation to create your own bespoke cosmetics, tailored to your skin type. You can choose from 54 different ingredients harvested from Naxos, including amaranth, sea lilies, and wild pear. Each product comes with a personalized label listing the ingredients and their properties. As well as homeopathic remedies and deliciously unusual fragrances, there’s a wonderful selection of healing herbs and organic tisanes from all over Greece, ideal for stashing away in your hand luggage. Our favorites: Cretan dittany, chamomile flowers from Naxos, and lemon verbena from Samos.
By Rachel Howard , AFAR Local Expert

