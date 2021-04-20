Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

National Museum of Contemporary Art

Λεωφ. Καλλιρρόης και Αμβρ. Φραντζή, Αθήνα, 117 43, Athina 117 43, Greece
Website
| +30 21 1101 9000
National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) Athens Greece
National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) Athens Greece
National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) Athens Greece
National Museum of Contemporary Art Athens Greece
National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) Athens Greece
National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) Athens Greece
National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) Athens Greece
National Museum of Contemporary Art Athens Greece

National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST)

The EMST (National Museum of Contemporary Art) has existed since 2000 and often mounted edgy exhibitions in the Athens Conservatory across town. The plan for its new home got a green light, but construction was scheduled to begin in the middle of the Greek crisis, so the process took much longer (and had more logistical and political bumps) than planned. When it finally opened, the stunning space got a big kick-start by hosting the Documenta megaexhibition in early 2017. Now the venue, carved out of a former brewery, has multiple stories of gallery space for all kinds of contemporary art. Tip: take the many escalators to the top floor and work your way down. (And check the website—this museum sat empty for months before Documenta and still has some crisis-related operational issues.)
By Kimberly Bradley , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

AFAR Editors
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago

National Museum of Contemporary Art

Nineteen years in the making, this eight-floor museum (formerly a Fix Brewery) in the Neos Kosmos neighborhood finally opened its doors to the public in 2016. Enjoy the best of the Athens art scene and works from international artists. 

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points