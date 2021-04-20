National Museum of Contemporary Art
Athina 117 43, Greece
National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST)The EMST (National Museum of Contemporary Art) has existed since 2000 and often mounted edgy exhibitions in the Athens Conservatory across town. The plan for its new home got a green light, but construction was scheduled to begin in the middle of the Greek crisis, so the process took much longer (and had more logistical and political bumps) than planned. When it finally opened, the stunning space got a big kick-start by hosting the Documenta megaexhibition in early 2017. Now the venue, carved out of a former brewery, has multiple stories of gallery space for all kinds of contemporary art. Tip: take the many escalators to the top floor and work your way down. (And check the website—this museum sat empty for months before Documenta and still has some crisis-related operational issues.)
Nineteen years in the making, this eight-floor museum (formerly a Fix Brewery) in the Neos Kosmos neighborhood finally opened its doors to the public in 2016. Enjoy the best of the Athens art scene and works from international artists.