Vouliagmeni Lake Natural Spa Waters
9 Ethniki Odos 91
+30 21 0896 2237
Vouliagmeni LakeAbout 25km from Athens, Vouliagmeni Lake is famous for the teensy-weensy fish that nibble on your skin if you stay still enough—tickly for kids, a fun exfoliation-of-sorts for grownups (people who don’t want to be tickled by fish need to keep moving). The Lake is also famous for its hot spring water, long touted for its mineral content and healing properties. The temperate lake is partially surrounded by a stunning landscape of rocky white cliffs; underwater, a system of caves provides fun for ambitious divers (not for the fainthearted or inexperienced). Beach umbrellas, a wooden dock, and a cafe-restaurant make for the lake a relaxing break from the city.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 2 years ago
over 2 years ago
Visit a thermal spa on the Athens Riviera
If you’re looking to escape Athens for a few hours, plan a visit to Lake Vouliagmeni. Reputed to have healing properties, and fed by the sea and underground thermal springs, the lake maintains a swimmable temperature year-round of between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius. Facilities include full showers and change rooms, as well as lounge chairs and tables. There’s a full food and drinks menu and more. Limni (Lake) Vouliagmeni is the kind of place you can spend a few hours — but you’ll easily feel a world away. Easily accessible by public transit, just ride the red line to Elliniko station and then take a #122 bus from the adjacent stop (Glyfada direction) for about 30 minutes. Added bonus for lake swimmers: you may get a free pedicure thanks to the Garra Rufa fish that naturally populate the lake.