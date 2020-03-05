Vouliagmeni Lake Natural Spa Waters

Visit a thermal spa on the Athens Riviera

If you’re looking to escape Athens for a few hours, plan a visit to Lake Vouliagmeni. Reputed to have healing properties, and fed by the sea and underground thermal springs, the lake maintains a swimmable temperature year-round of between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius. Facilities include full showers and change rooms, as well as lounge chairs and tables. There’s a full food and drinks menu and more. Limni (Lake) Vouliagmeni is the kind of place you can spend a few hours — but you’ll easily feel a world away. Easily accessible by public transit, just ride the red line to Elliniko station and then take a #122 bus from the adjacent stop (Glyfada direction) for about 30 minutes. Added bonus for lake swimmers: you may get a free pedicure thanks to the Garra Rufa fish that naturally populate the lake.