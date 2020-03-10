Where are you going?
The Seychelles Restaurant

Keramikou 49, Athina 104 36, Greece
+30 21 1183 4789
Seychelles Athens Greece
More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 2am

Seychelles

It’s always fun stumbling upon places the locals frequent. If you’re in Athens, venture beyond Monaistaraki/the Plaka and all the typical souvlaki joints to the Metaxourgeio neighborhood. Here, you’ll find Seychelles—described by Buzzfeed as “one of the 31 places you should eat around the world before you die.” Here, not only are the clientele and interior space hip, but the menu is fun and creative with simple but elevated dishes such as chickpeas with feta and mint, tomato and zucchini fritters, and a fantastic selection of cheeses from all over Greece. The pappardelle with kavourmas (cured pork) was jaw-droppingly delicious! Do yourself a favor, and make the trek out this way ... take the metro to Kerameikos, then walk or grab a cab for under five Euros. You’ll be glad you did.  Ask about the daily specials and always book ahead (in warmer weather, ask for a table outside on Avdi Square). 
By Andrew Tzembelicos

More Recommendations

AFAR Editors
AFAR Staff
over 2 years ago

Seychelles

This neo-taverna in the Metaxourgeio district is a favorite for its reinvented Greek classics, such as slow-cooked octopus with pickled okra and sardines grilled in grape leaves, paired with affordable wines and party beats.

