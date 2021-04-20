Where are you going?
Bios

Pireos 84, Athina 104 35, Greece
Website
| +30 21 0342 5335
More info

Sun 11am - 12am
Mon - Sat 11am - 3am

Bios

Rooftop cocktail bars are a new craze in Athens, but this place was 20 years ahead of the curve. A prime Athens spot on a hot summer (or spring, or fall) night, Bios is a hybrid of watering hole and cultural center—the rooftop bar is legendary for perfect Acropolis views, but there’s a lot more going on inside: two music halls, a theater, rehearsal rooms, exhibition areas, and additional hangout zones. Events are well-visited by the Athenian cool crowd, but the atmosphere is relaxed, not contrived. Come for culture, company, and sweeping views over the city's rooftops, under the stars of the warm Greek sky.
By Kimberly Bradley , AFAR Local Expert

