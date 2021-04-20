Musée de l'Orangerie

Swimming in Monet

The Musée d’Orsay on the River Seine in Paris houses the world’s greatest collection of Impressionist paintings, and the Degas ballerinas are alone worth a visit. But I was curious where Parisians go to look at art so I visited a friend of mine, Heike Ströhmann, senior sales manager at The Westin Paris Vendôme.



Ströhmann’s favorite museum in Paris is the Orangerie Museum located across the Seine from d'Orsay next to The Louvre. Eight huge Monet paintings wrap around the walls inside two contemporary oval spaces illuminated with diffused light coming through large ceiling windows.



If you’ve seen Woody Allen’s "Midnight in Paris" (above), the Orangerie is the setting where Gil, Inex, John and Carol bicker among Monet’s mesmerizing Les Nymphéas. I visited the boutique museum and the overall effect of being surrounded by the vast landscapes makes you feel like you’re actually floating in the waterlily pond at Giverny. You have to go here if you love Impressionist art, without exception.



“Aaah, it’s incredible,” says Ströhmann. “You stand in the middle of the room and you’re swimming in Monet.”