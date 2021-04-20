Multnomah Magic

Even a day spent only hiking through and along waterfalls, can't quite prepare you for the beauty of the 642 foot Multnomah Falls. You can hear it as you approach on foot and the first glimpse leaves you needing to plant your feet firmly in one place, so that you're able to lean your head back safely to view it in its entirety. There's a short walk up to the bridge, which is a must do. Then there's a serious two mile hike up 11 switchbacks up to the viewing platform at the mouth of the falls. Though it's not a walk in the park, I couldn't be more of a fan of the scenery en route or the final result. This hike will leave you inspired and smiling on your way back down. For a good hike in the spring or early winter, when other options are closed due to weather; I'd suggest parking at Wahkeenah Falls and then hiking a few miles over to the base of Multnomah Falls, to then begin your ascent. Once you summit and then retrace your steps, you've had a lovely seven mile hike.