Oregon
From vibrant cities like Portland and Bend, to pristine nature both inland and along the cliff-studded Oregon Coast, this Pacific Northwest state is a wonderful destination for travelers looking for art, culture, food, outdoors adventures, or some combination.
Overview
When’s the best time to go to Oregon?
Many will say that Oregon is best visited in the summer, when the state sees less rain, long days, and warm temperatures. Although more rainy, spring and fall bring their own kind of charm, and winter is the ideal time of year for enjoying Oregon’s ski and snowboarding slopes.
Can’t miss things to do in Oregon
Oregon has a wide variety of activities for travelers. Some highlights of travel in the state include:
- Exploring the artistic and culinary scenes in the quirky, creative city of Portland.
- Wine tasting in Willamette Valley.
- Sipping your way through Oregon’s acclaimed craft beer scene.
- Road tripping along the Oregon coast.
- Hiking the iconic Multnomah Falls and going for a scenic drive along the Colombia River.
- Mountain biking, hiking, or skiing on Mount Hood.
- Visiting Crater Lake, the deepest lake in the United States.
- Getting outdoors, any time of the year, in nature-loving Bend.
- Attending the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland.
Practical Information
No matter what time of year it is, bring a great rain jacket. In summer months, prepare for heat and in winter, snow. Fall and spring weather are all over the map, so wear your layers for a comfortable stay.