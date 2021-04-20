Watch the Game with a New York–Style Pizza
Maxwell's has truly become the neighborhood pub of the Newpark area of town. With multiple TVs and a family-friendly vibe where Mom can watch the hockey game and the kids can run around on the outside patio, you'll find this place filled with local ski bums at the bar and families in the booths. Add in the huge NY-style pizzas they're famous for (try the Italian Stallion, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and grilled chicken), and you have a winning combination. The boneless chicken wings and the Sunday Bloody Mary bar with all the fixings are local faves.