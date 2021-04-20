Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Maxwells

1456 Newpark Blvd, Park City, UT 84098, USA
Website
| +1 435-647-0304
Watch the Game with a New York–Style Pizza Park City Utah United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 1am

Watch the Game with a New York–Style Pizza

Maxwell's has truly become the neighborhood pub of the Newpark area of town. With multiple TVs and a family-friendly vibe where Mom can watch the hockey game and the kids can run around on the outside patio, you'll find this place filled with local ski bums at the bar and families in the booths. Add in the huge NY-style pizzas they're famous for (try the Italian Stallion, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and grilled chicken), and you have a winning combination. The boneless chicken wings and the Sunday Bloody Mary bar with all the fixings are local faves.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points