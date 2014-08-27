Salt Lake City International Airport is 35 minutes away via Interstate 80. Four-wheel-drive rental cars are the way to go, or grab one of many airport shuttles for around $78 round-trip. Only movie celebs during the Sundance Film Festival feel the need to take taxis from Salt Lake City to the mountains of Park City.

A free public bus system—a lasting legacy of the Olympics—runs daily, with peak service from about 6:30 a.m. till midnight, from one end of town to the other and to all resorts. Taxis are also available, but you have to call; they don’t roam the streets here.