Ullevål Hageby

Ullevål Hageby, Oslo, Norway
Sleuthing in Oslo's St. Mary Mead

Ullevål Hageby is a residential area in Oslo with a historic air. Nouveau Baroque houses are nestled around a pond known as Damplassen, where you'll find small shops and a lovely bakery, usually full of yummy mummies.

The idea of a 'hageby' – a garden city – was a way to get working-class people out of unhealthy living arrangements in the city centre and out into the open air. Modeled on an English idea, the buildings look very St. Mary Mead, though there hasn't been a murder there – yet.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

