Pascal
Henrik Ibsens gate 36, 0255 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 55 00 20
Photo courtesy of Vidar Iversen/ Wikimedia Commons
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 7pm
Heavenly Macaroons at PascalFrench pastry chef Pascal Dupuy has made a name for himself as the macaroon man du jour in Oslo. His patisserie, Pascal, has several brances in Oslo city centre, the nicest one located in Henrik Ibsens gate. They serve lunch and dinner from 11am to 6.30pm, and the menu is filled with classics like eggs Benedict and Croque Monsieur.
Tarts, macaroons and cakes are also served over the counter, and you can even order picnic hampers if the weather is nice and you'd rather have lunch in nearby Slottsparken.
Pascal also hosts cookery and dessert making classes, so if you've always wanted to know how to make a Tarte Tatin, there is no need to look further.