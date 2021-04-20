Where are you going?
Malt Fun

123 Hunan Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
+86 21 6212 8728
Malt Fun: Shanghai's Epic Whiskey Bar

“If you’re looking to enjoy a quiet drink and you love whiskey, this is your bar. An iPad menu acts as a directory of more than 150 whiskeys and their origins, from Scotland to Japan. Malt Fun also has a list of mostly classic cocktails. Call ahead to reserve a seat." —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his local's take on Shanghai here.

By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
