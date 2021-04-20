MADE Hotel 44 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, USA

Photo courtesy of MADE Hotel

MADE Hotel This NoMad hotel was developed with a community of influential, savvy travelers in mind. Case in point is the upscale-urban design by studio MAI, which includes both modest and globally-inspired décor (think raw-bronze shelving, rich fabrics, and hand-carved benches in a carefully devised layout to maximize space). MADE Hotel, developed by The Devli Group, also anticipates travelers’ needs with a variety of venues, from Paper (a neighborhood coffee shop serving serious caffeine fixes) to Ferris (a new American eatery with plates like lobster toast with kombu and sesame). For impressive views of the Empire State Building and sky-high good vibes, check out Good Behavior, the 18th-floor rooftop with tiki-inspired drinks and live DJs. If you decide to venture out, the team still has you covered—literally. Sutterheim raincoats and Foak sunglasses are available to rent, rain or shine.