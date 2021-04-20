Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

MADE Hotel

44 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Website
| +1 212-213-4429
MADE Hotel New York New York United States
MADE Hotel New York New York United States
MADE Hotel New York New York United States
MADE Hotel New York New York United States
MADE Hotel New York New York United States
Made Hotel New York New York United States
MADE Hotel New York New York United States
MADE Hotel New York New York United States
MADE Hotel New York New York United States
MADE Hotel New York New York United States
MADE Hotel New York New York United States
Made Hotel New York New York United States

MADE Hotel

This NoMad hotel was developed with a community of influential, savvy travelers in mind. Case in point is the upscale-urban design by studio MAI, which includes both modest and globally-inspired décor (think raw-bronze shelving, rich fabrics, and hand-carved benches in a carefully devised layout to maximize space). MADE Hotel, developed by The Devli Group, also anticipates travelers’ needs with a variety of venues, from Paper (a neighborhood coffee shop serving serious caffeine fixes) to Ferris (a new American eatery with plates like lobster toast with kombu and sesame). For impressive views of the Empire State Building and sky-high good vibes, check out Good Behavior, the 18th-floor rooftop with tiki-inspired drinks and live DJs. If you decide to venture out, the team still has you covered—literally. Sutterheim raincoats and Foak sunglasses are available to rent, rain or shine.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jennifer Flowers
AFAR Staff
about 3 years ago

Made Hotel

Located in New York City’s Madison Square Park neighborhood, the Made Hotel is both sleek and cozy. Intimate public spaces are outfitted in warm woods and handwoven fabrics, and the 108 guest rooms feature French oak walls and exposed concrete ceilings.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points