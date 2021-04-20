Madame Mao's Dowry 207 Fumin Rd, Jingan Qu, China, 200085

Photo courtesy of Madame Mao's Dowry

Madame Mao's Dowry Hunting for made-in-China souvenirs more Etsy than kitschy? Madame Mao is the spot! Check out the alphabet tote bags from Pinyin Press, cloisonné snuff bottles by Piling Palang, vibrant wrapping paper by Paper Tiger, and quirky jewelry from the young Shanghai designer Shin. If you're into vintage finds more than handmade items, browse the extensive collection of Communist propaganda posters from the 1950s, '60s, and '70s. While the large framed images can be expensive, the postcards and photographs are affordable and can be tucked away in every suitcase.