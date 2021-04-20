Madame Mao's Dowry
207 Fumin Rd, Jingan Qu, China, 200085
| +86 21 5403 3551
Photo courtesy of Madame Mao's Dowry
Madame Mao's DowryHunting for made-in-China souvenirs more Etsy than kitschy? Madame Mao is the spot! Check out the alphabet tote bags from Pinyin Press, cloisonné snuff bottles by Piling Palang, vibrant wrapping paper by Paper Tiger, and quirky jewelry from the young Shanghai designer Shin. If you're into vintage finds more than handmade items, browse the extensive collection of Communist propaganda posters from the 1950s, '60s, and '70s. While the large framed images can be expensive, the postcards and photographs are affordable and can be tucked away in every suitcase.
over 4 years ago
Madame Mao's Dowry
There’s no better place in Shanghai to pick up unique Made in China souvenirs that are anything but kitschy. Look for alphabet tote bags from Pinyin Press, quirky jewelry from the young Shanghai designer Shin, and propaganda posters, postcards and photographs from the 1950s, '60s and '70s.
almost 7 years ago
A Little Something
Carrying everything from the latest locally designed dresses to original “Little Red Books” and other cultural revolution propaganda pieces, Madame Mao’s Dowry is a true treasure trove. A great place to shop for souvenirs—or even a little gift for yourself. They have hand-printed cards, unique jewelry, and even a collection of enameled China vases. A little something for everyone.