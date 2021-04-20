Where are you going?
Little Addis Cafe

280 Fox St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Website
| +27 82 683 8675
A Little Bit of Ethiopia in Johannesburg Johannesburg South Africa

More info

Sun 12pm - 7pm
Tue - Sat 12pm - 9pm

Johannesburg is home to a good variety of people and cultures from all across Africa.

Some of the more prominent culture clubs in town are Nigerians, Zimbabweans, Angolans and Ethiopians who all bring a little bit of their traditions and stylings into their businesses in Johannesburg.

If you're looking for a good African meal, Little Addis Café aka Kassa's Kitchen in the Maboneng Precinct is a great place to go!
Run by the very friendly Kassa, this homely, venue is watched over by a large portrait of the most prominent Ethiopian leader, Haile Selassie.

If you can't find place inside, there's always a nice spot in the shade on a sunny afternoon on the sidewalk,

I had the veggie and meat combo which was served with traditional injera (Ethiopian flatbread). Using your hand to eat is the only way to do the traditional meal justice!
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
