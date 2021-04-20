Little Addis Cafe
280 Fox St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
| +27 82 683 8675
Sun 12pm - 7pm
Tue - Sat 12pm - 9pm
A Little Bit of Ethiopia in JohannesburgJohannesburg is home to a good variety of people and cultures from all across Africa.
Some of the more prominent culture clubs in town are Nigerians, Zimbabweans, Angolans and Ethiopians who all bring a little bit of their traditions and stylings into their businesses in Johannesburg.
If you're looking for a good African meal, Little Addis Café aka Kassa's Kitchen in the Maboneng Precinct is a great place to go!
Run by the very friendly Kassa, this homely, venue is watched over by a large portrait of the most prominent Ethiopian leader, Haile Selassie.
If you can't find place inside, there's always a nice spot in the shade on a sunny afternoon on the sidewalk,
I had the veggie and meat combo which was served with traditional injera (Ethiopian flatbread). Using your hand to eat is the only way to do the traditional meal justice!