Little Addis Cafe

A Little Bit of Ethiopia in Johannesburg

Johannesburg is home to a good variety of people and cultures from all across Africa.Some of the more prominent culture clubs in town are Nigerians, Zimbabweans, Angolans and Ethiopians who all bring a little bit of their traditions and stylings into their businesses in Johannesburg If you're looking for a good African meal, Little Addis Café aka Kassa's Kitchen in the Maboneng Precinct is a great place to go!Run by the very friendly Kassa, this homely, venue is watched over by a large portrait of the most prominent Ethiopian leader, Haile Selassie.If you can't find place inside, there's always a nice spot in the shade on a sunny afternoon on the sidewalk,I had the veggie and meat combo which was served with traditional injera (Ethiopian flatbread). Using your hand to eat is the only way to do the traditional meal justice!