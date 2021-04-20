Le Pavillon de la Reine
An ivy-covered, 17th-century mansion near the beautiful Place de Vosges is now the site of an intimate, five-star hotel. A favorite of sophisticated travelers who value privacy over hype, Le Pavillon de la Reine (named “Reine” in homage of a stay by Queen Anne of Austria) features striking interiors that blend original architectural details and aristocratic portraits with bright colors and contemporary furnishings. The 56 rooms and suites are similarly posh, with touches like patterned wallpaper and textiles, antique chandeliers, marble mantles, and flower-filled window boxes, plus luxe Codge bath products. Each boasts a slightly different style of décor, from classic to modern, so book accordingly if you have a preference. Facilities are fairly limited—the recently launched Restaurant Anne serves lunch and dinner from Wednesday to Sunday, and the two-room spa offers signature Codage treatments—but the great location in the Marais means there’s plenty to enjoy just outside the doors of your private mansion retreat.