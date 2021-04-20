Kommune // Where Local Artists Gather

Tianzifang is a history-rich old quarter turned into a hub of creative art boutiques. East meets West here—you'll find products designed in China and all over the word for sale in restored tiny buildings that are back-to-back with local residencies. The scene is pretty international and though it is definitely a tourist spot, you get to hang with pretty interesting crowds. There are many cafes and bars you can casually hop in, but Kommune is the heart of Tianzifang with large outside seating space and Communist-infused interior inside. Sip on their cappuccino and enjoy people watching - you can easily hang there for hours taking advantage of their free WiFi too.