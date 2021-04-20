Kommune
Breakfast at KommuneMy favorite way to start a day in Tianzifang is with a hearty breakfast at Kommune. With a notably large courtyard, it's a fabulous place to kick off a warm-weathered day and even if you're a little chilly, the coffee comes in bowl sized mugs that will warm you right up. Open from 7am-1am daily. (They also have a great wraps at lunch and a happy hour from 5pm-7pm.)
Kommune // Where Local Artists Gather
Tianzifang is a history-rich old quarter turned into a hub of creative art boutiques. East meets West here—you'll find products designed in China and all over the word for sale in restored tiny buildings that are back-to-back with local residencies. The scene is pretty international and though it is definitely a tourist spot, you get to hang with pretty interesting crowds. There are many cafes and bars you can casually hop in, but Kommune is the heart of Tianzifang with large outside seating space and Communist-infused interior inside. Sip on their cappuccino and enjoy people watching - you can easily hang there for hours taking advantage of their free WiFi too.