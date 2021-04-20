Where are you going?
Jade Buddha Temple

170 Anyuan Rd, Jing'an, China, 200060
+86 21 6266 3668
Jade Buddha Temple Shanghai China

Jade Buddha Temple

The original Jade Buddha Temple was built in the late-19th century to house two jade Buddha statues brought from Burma by a monk named Hui Gen. They remain the principal attractions of the temple, especially the larger of the two, a seated Buddha carved from a single piece of white jade and weighing 205 kilograms (452 pounds). This is an active Buddhist monastery, and you’ll see monks throughout the buildings and grounds, as well as locals who come here to worship. The complex has gone through cycles of destruction and repair, first during the uprising that led to the overthrow of the Qing dynasty, and later during the Cultural Revolution. There is also a popular vegetarian restaurant at the temple. 

By Sophie Friedman , AFAR Local Expert
