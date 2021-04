Don't let negative temperatures and ashy skies deter you from visiting Paris in the winter; there's loads to do. If you're more inclined to rough it outdoors than shuffle through museums and galleries, head to the Hôtel de Ville (city hall) to ice skate with locals and visitors, kids and kids at heart. The city uses this space to host events and installations throughout the year but the rink is a winter fixture and by far my favorite feature.Warm up afterward with a steaming cup of hot chocolate at nearby Jacques Genin or further west at Angelina.