Hôtel de Ville

Place de l'Hôtel de Ville, 75004 Paris, France
+33 1 42 76 40 40
Mon - Fri 8am - 7:30pm

The Haughty Hotel de Ville...

While "haughty" may be be a little extreme, this imposing building, Paris's City Hall, stands very proudly, indeed, in the heart of the 4th arrondissement's Marais district.

Not only does Hotel de Ville serve as seat of Paris's government, but, its grand front square is often the site of a sundry list of community and commercial events.
By Shelly Morgan

Lindsey Tramuta
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Ice Skating in Paris

Don't let negative temperatures and ashy skies deter you from visiting Paris in the winter; there's loads to do. If you're more inclined to rough it outdoors than shuffle through museums and galleries, head to the Hôtel de Ville (city hall) to ice skate with locals and visitors, kids and kids at heart. The city uses this space to host events and installations throughout the year but the rink is a winter fixture and by far my favorite feature.

Warm up afterward with a steaming cup of hot chocolate at nearby Jacques Genin or further west at Angelina.
Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

You can't fight city hall!

...but if it looks as spectacular as Paris' that was originally built in 1357, all you really want to do is admire it.

Although each and every arrondissement in Paris has its own, this one located in the fourth, just a short distance from Notre Dame.

The building houses the city's mayor and also has been known to the occasional exhibition.

