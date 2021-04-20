Where are you going?
Hanyi Clothing and Accessories

221 Changle Rd, Lu Wan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
The Iconic Chinese Dress Shanghai China

The Iconic Chinese Dress

Whether you decide to buy one off the rack or get a custom-made qipao (recommended), these figure-hugging dresses are arguably the most iconic fashion piece for females around China, and sexy to boot.

If you opt to visit a tailor (which I really suggest that you do!), the selection of fabrics and details will ensure you'll be able to customize your dress to fit your body and your style. Now, that's a great souvenir.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
