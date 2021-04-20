Hanyi Clothing and Accessories 221 Changle Rd, Lu Wan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085

The Iconic Chinese Dress Whether you decide to buy one off the rack or get a custom-made qipao (recommended), these figure-hugging dresses are arguably the most iconic fashion piece for females around China, and sexy to boot.



If you opt to visit a tailor (which I really suggest that you do!), the selection of fabrics and details will ensure you'll be able to customize your dress to fit your body and your style. Now, that's a great souvenir.