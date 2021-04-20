Afternoon tea at the Giraffe Manor

Afternoon tea is always a special indulgence, but this one takes things to a surreal level: It includes giraffes wandering past the windows of the tearoom! Grab a handful of giraffe-friendly snacks and head outside to feed them on the rolling lawn. The 1932 Giraffe Manor is modeled on a Scottish hunting lodge, and its interior is grand, with a wood-paneled dining room; wide, curved staircases; and a bright breakfast room. Guests staying at the Manor get first dibs on afternoon tea slots, so make a trip of it and stay the night. The first giraffe to live here, Daisy Rothschild (named for her subspecies, Rothschild giraffes), liked to put her head through the windows to say hello. Since then, all the giraffes at the manor have mimicked this charming behavior over breakfast.