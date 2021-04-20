Giraffe Manor
Gogo Falls Road, Nairobi, Kenya
| +254 725 675830
Giraffe ManorFamilies would be hard-pressed to find a more memorable place to stay than Giraffe Manor. Located in the leafy suburb of Langata, about a 30-minute drive from central Nairobi, the 1932 family home of a former candy baron was modeled on a Scottish hunting lodge before becoming a sanctuary for endangered Rothschild’s giraffes, for which the boutique hotel gets its name. The ivy-clad brick mansion features 12 light-filled guest rooms, many with gauzy canopy beds and understated furnishings, but the real draw is the airy breakfast room, where you can feed the exceedingly friendly animals as they crane their necks through windows and doors in search of snacks. Afterward, complimentary chauffeured vehicles are on hand to take you to the area’s most popular attractions: at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the residents being fed are orphaned baby elephants.
Afternoon tea at the Giraffe Manor
Afternoon tea is always a special indulgence, but this one takes things to a surreal level: It includes giraffes wandering past the windows of the tearoom! Grab a handful of giraffe-friendly snacks and head outside to feed them on the rolling lawn. The 1932 Giraffe Manor is modeled on a Scottish hunting lodge, and its interior is grand, with a wood-paneled dining room; wide, curved staircases; and a bright breakfast room. Guests staying at the Manor get first dibs on afternoon tea slots, so make a trip of it and stay the night. The first giraffe to live here, Daisy Rothschild (named for her subspecies, Rothschild giraffes), liked to put her head through the windows to say hello. Since then, all the giraffes at the manor have mimicked this charming behavior over breakfast.
Giraffe Manor
I had wanted to stay at Giraffe Manor for years. It didn't disappoint! Highlights included feeding giraffes outside while enjoying wine and afternoon snacks, a dinner in a candlelit wood-paneled room with only one table for all 12 guests, and of course breakfast, where giraffes poke their heads in for treats while you're dining. The look on my daughter's face perfectly captures the experience!
Feed the Giraffes in Nairobi Kenya
Get up close and personal to these prehistoric-looking animals at the African Fund for Endangered Wildlife (AFEW) center in Nairobi Kenya. Guides provide you with a handful of pellets and you can feed one or two of the resident giraffes. I had just finished a safari and seen these animals from much greater distances. Feeding them allowed me to get to know them a little better at this close encounter.
Giraffe Manor
Giraffe Manor is one of the most unique and iconic hotels in Africa. The Manor is home to a herd of resident giraffe and the beautiful animals visit the Manor twice a day in hope of receiving treats. The giraffes poke their long necks into the windows both early in the morning, joining guests for breakfast, as well as in the early evening at cocktail time.
Spend a Night with Giraffes
At Giraffe Manor in the Karen section of Nairobi you'll wake up to the hotel's namesake animals joining you for breakfast, or perhaps poking their heads into your room as you get ready for your day. A herd of giraffe share the 12 acres of grounds with guests in the 10-room hotel. It's also a convenient base for exploring this part of Nairobi, with Kazuri Beads and the Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage nearby.
Inquisitive New Friend
Located just outside of Nairobi is one of the most unique accommodations...Giraffe Manor. A traditional English Manor settled on the grounds of conservation and breeding ground for wild Rothschild Giraffes combine together to give the guest an unbelievable experience. As a child my travel mate saw a special on Giraffe Manor and this extravagant splurge was one of the highlights of our East Africa trip. The service is exquisite but its the proximity with these amazing animals steals the show. Within a few days we could consider giraffes Lynn and Arlene as close friends of ours...