Fogo Island Inn 210 Main Road, Joe Batt's Arm, NL A0G 2X0, Canada

Fogo Island Inn Fogo Island Inn sits at the very edge of the north Atlantic on isolated Fogo Island in Newfoundland. Designed by internationally renowned architect Todd Saunders, the inn's arrestingly modern appearance is meant to call to mind the shape of an iceberg from a distance, with its raised section representing the island’s traditional stilted fishing platforms. But when visitors get up close, they see the wooden boards layered together, and it’s clear that everything is handmade. The by-hand ethos spreads to all the furniture and furnishings, too, which are created by local artisans who've worked with artists in residence to create contemporary versions of traditional objects.



Staying at the inn is admittedly expensive, but this is essentially a living art piece that supports the local community and aims to honor the island's past while carrying it through to the future. It feels like a grand home with staff to tend to your every need. A private 42-seat cinema, partnered with the National Film Board, carries a vast movie library for guests to enjoy at any time; there’s also an art gallery, a well-stocked library, and even a supply of Gore-Tex hiking boots and other outdoor equipment to borrow. The inn is designed to show off the dazzling landscape, and it's easy to spend all day glued to the windows and watching the sea while whales breech, icebergs float past, or storms dash on the rocks.