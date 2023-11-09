Celebrity chefs Vikram Vij and Meeru Dhalwala serve brightly spiced dishes at their flagship restaurant—often hailed as one of the world’s finest for Indian food. Their wine-marinated lamb popsicles are legendary, but their menu has other stars, too, like jackfruit in cumin-black-cardamom curry, boneless chicken wings on ricotta-sweet-potato cookies, and Punjabi-style goat meat with spiced vegetables. Thankfully, the lines have calmed since Vij’s 2015 move to bigger digs on Cambie Street, where guests can also enjoy a great rooftop patio.
More Recommendations
Vij’s
Celebrity chefs Vikram Vij and Meeru Dhalwala serve brightly spiced dishes at their flagship restaurant—often hailed as one of the world’s finest for Indian food. Their wine-marinated lamb popsicles are legendary, but their menu has other stars, too, like jackfruit in cumin-black-cardamom curry, boneless chicken wings on ricotta-sweet-potato cookies, and Punjabi-style goat meat with spiced vegetables. Thankfully, the lines have calmed since Vij’s 2015 move to bigger digs on Cambie Street, where guests can also enjoy a great rooftop patio. Wait times still too long? Try Vij’s Rangoli, just 1.4 miles west, which has shorter lines and accepts online takeout orders.
Vij's Indian
We went to Vij’s in Vancouver after we heard several friends recommend it. It could not have been more welcoming. We waited outside in line for fifteen minutes before they opened, but it was worth the wait. We were welcomed with warm chai in handmade mugs and several delightful complimentary appetizers. The lights were low but warm and added a romantic but friendly vibe. The food was a mix of traditional and no traditional Indian-inspired fare. Highly recommended!
Enjoy the New Roof Patio at Vij’s on Cambie
Vikram Vij, one of Canada’s best-loved chefs moved his critically-acclaimed Vij’s restaurant from its spot on W 11th Street to Cambie Street in late 2015 and hasn’t looked back since. All the usual Vij’s favourites are on the menu, from the ambrosial lamb popsicles to his jackfruit in black cardamon and cumin curry, but now there’s a superb cocktail menu, a sun trap of a roof patio, and you’ll no longer have to stand in the rain to get a table, as now there’s a spacious lounge to wait your turn to dine, because, no, Vij’s still don’t take reservations –even Harrison Ford and Martha Stewart have had to queue! A quintessential Vancouver dining experience not to be missed.