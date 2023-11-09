Vikram Vij, one of Canada’s best-loved chefs moved his critically-acclaimed Vij’s restaurant from its spot on W 11th Street to Cambie Street in late 2015 and hasn’t looked back since. All the usual Vij’s favourites are on the menu, from the ambrosial lamb popsicles to his jackfruit in black cardamon and cumin curry, but now there’s a superb cocktail menu, a sun trap of a roof patio, and you’ll no longer have to stand in the rain to get a table, as now there’s a spacious lounge to wait your turn to dine, because, no, Vij’s still don’t take reservations –even Harrison Ford and Martha Stewart have had to queue! A quintessential Vancouver dining experience not to be missed.