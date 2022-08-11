Buffet de L’Antiquaire

95 Rue Saint-Paul, Québec, QC G1K 3V8, Canada
https://lebuffetdelantiquaire.com/
+1 418-692-2661
BuffetDeLAntiquaire5.Jef_Frenette.jpg

223f2a02c50ae95d7c535e09ce777af5.jpg

e4d7cd04ae6cfe6e39b9a84fdd63df7c.jpg
f0231e2f75a7c435f0b3049a05fb12d3.jpg

57934f07dae4b933b9d8ea8e1cd58d01.jpg

BuffetDeLAntiquaire4.Jef_Frenette.jpg

This busy restaurant sits on Rue Saint-Paul, a street in Lower Town that’s lined with antique shops, hence the name. Buffet de L’Antiquaire is a classic diner—but with a Québecois twist—that has been a mainstay of the city’s dining scene for more than 40 years. The reasonably priced menu lists traditional dishes like boudin (blood sausage) and pork stew among the entrées and sugar pie and crepes among the desserts. (You can also order more typical diner fare, from burgers to omelettes.) It is open early to late, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, adding to its popularity.

By John Newton

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

