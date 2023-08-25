Travel InspirationHotels

Muir Hotel

1709 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S5, Canada
https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/yhzak-muir-autograph-collection/overview/
+19024076847
A photo of a guest room at the Muir hotel in Halifax, with a tartan blanket designed exclusively for the hotel on the bed.
While modern Halifax has grown beyond its nautical roots, the 109-room waterfront Muir—a member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection of independent hotels and part of the city’s new $200 million Queen’s Marque district—offers a peek into its maritime past. In the lobby, walls of glass from an art installation glow like a lighthouse, and more works continue the theme throughout. Rooms are outfitted with midcentury modern–inspired furniture and custom-designed tartan blankets that nod to the province’s Scottish history. The restaurant serves Nova Scotia classics such as hodge podge, a hearty stew, and the hotel’s speakeasy BKS references the region’s rum-running past in cocktails like Her Majesty’s Displeasure.

By Aislyn Greene
