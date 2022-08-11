Le Chic Shack

15 Fort St, Québec City, Quebec G1R 3Z8, Canada
https://lechicshack.ca/en/
+1 418-692-1485
LeChicShack.Burger_et_frites.jpg

Le Chic Shack

LeChicShack.Burger_et_frites.jpg

Old Québec can be a little hard on the wallets of budget travelers. It’s not that the restaurants are overpriced, but they definitely cater to the tourists who fill its streets most days, especially in the warmer months, and who are happy to pay a little extra for the location and the opportunity to enjoy a long meal savoring some Québecois dishes. Le Chic Shack is a good option, however, if you are looking for a quick meal that’s a good value. The restaurant’s gourmet burgers include beef, bison, chicken, and veggie ones, all served on brioche rolls. There are also three different choices of poutine—classic cheese, braised beef, and wild mushroom. Try the restaurant’s rendition of a milkshake, or lait frappé, spiked with Baileys, Kahlua, or whiskey if you are in the mood for something stronger.

By AFAR Editors

