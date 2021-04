Welcome to the historical birthplace of the Ritz-Carlton brand. Few people know that the very first hotel behind the prestigious brand was built in Montreal in 1912. Montreal had long held a reputation for its sumptuous hospitality from the early 19th century. I guess that with this in mind, Ritz-Carlton and Montreal would be a perfect match. Ritz-Carlton is perhaps one of the most evocative names in the world. The name tends to connote sophistication, refinements and elegance—precisely what visitors will find at the Montreal location. It's nestled between the financial and epicurean districts; the chic shops of Dior, Chanel, and the likes; and the grand Mont-Royal. The hotel was recently renovated and expanded to include a unique integration of modernist architecture and patrimonial building. And it especially shows in the rooms, adorned with beautiful wallpaper—where straight angles, neutral colors, and luxury amenities rule the space. With famed guests such as Richard Nixon, her Majesty the Queen, and the Rolling Stones (who were denied access to the main dining room due to improper dress), history, and sophistication, the Ritz-Carlton Montreal is an absolute must-do in the city, even for just a little peek.