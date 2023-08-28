Travel InspirationHotels

Rosewood Hotel Georgia

801 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1P7, Canada
http://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/
+16046825566
HotelGeorgia_40010060_rhg_exterior_v4.jpg

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

HotelGeorgia_40009855_rhg_bar_v2.jpg

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

HotelGeorgia_40010141_rhg_518_v2.jpg

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

HotelGeorgia_40636493_rgh_reflections_fv.jpg

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

HotelGeorgia_40009827_rhg_pool_v3.jpg

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

CHECK AVAILABILITY

This hotel is on our list of The 10 Best Hotels in Canada.

Originally opened in 1927, Vancouver‘s Hotel Georgia was the celebrity haunt of everyone from Elvis and the Rat Pack to Errol Flynn and Katharine Hepburn. The hotel closed in 2006 for a multimillion-dollar restoration project and reopened as the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in 2011. Elvis may have left the building, but the old-school glamour remains—with a modern twist. The spacious rooms glow with a soft palette of warm gold, vanilla, and cocoa. Rain showers, heated marble floors in the bathrooms, and fine linens add to the hotel’s luxury appeal. The wood-paneled lobby buzzes with guests and locals en route to the acclaimed Hawksworth restaurant. The hotel has a large private art collection and there are pieces on display from founders of Canada’s modern art movement and famous international artists; the reverse-perspective Patrick Hughes piece opposite the reception desk is fantastic—walk back and forth to see the painting “move.” At the gleaming bar, guests can try the Hotel Georgia cocktail—a modern take on the original Prohibition-era recipe.

By Jen Murphy

More Recommendations

Nikki Bayley
Mon Nov 17 18:20:45 EST 2014

Vancouver's Rosewood Hotel Georgia

Jen Murphy
Fri Jul 18 03:41:32 EDT 2014

Fine Cocktails at Vancouver's Rosewood Hotel Georgia

The fourth-floor courtyard bar, Reflections, features a central fire pit and oversized teak couches tucked within cabanas. The signature gin and citrus–based Hotel Georgia is a must-order.

