Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
1 Old Lodge Rd, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Photo courtesy of Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
Fairmont Jasper Park LodgeOpened in 1915 as Tent City—a string of luxury canvas tents along Lac Beauvert, with vistas of Whistlers Peak and Pyramid Mountain—the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was possibly North America’s first “glamping” site. The destination proved wildly popular, and in 1922 a main lodge was opened, as well as a series of luxury log cabins spread across 700 acres in the heart of Jasper National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Bristling with Douglas firs and pine trees, the property sees herds of elk nibbling the grass, chipmunks scurrying through the trees, and even the occasional bear. The 442 rooming options—all of which were renovated between 2015 and 2017—include cozy spots in the main building, fireplace-equipped Junior Suites, and bring-the-whole-family Signature Cabins, all with views across the lake or the forest and mountains. The newly introduced Estate Cabins, located near the golf course, feature a private gated entrance for a more residential feel. Classic lodge-style interior design is the order of the day in the cabins, with wood beams and a combination of earthy and granite tones, while rooms and suites are clean-lined and decked out in fresh white bedding and light wood accents.
Play a few rounds on the Stanley Thompson-designed 18-hole golf course—regularly voted among the best in Canada—enjoy scenic walks and mountain hikes, or take advantage of the 10-room spa, which includes a sauna, steam room, and panoramic relaxation lounge. The restaurants celebrate regional flavors and fresh local produce, thanks to partnerships with local farms; don’t miss a sunset drink at The Emerald Lounge & Patio, which overlooks the lake, Whistler’s Range, and the east face of Mount Edith Cavell. Thanks to the picture-perfect views and the family-friendly accommodations, the Lodge is also a popular venue for destination weddings.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
5 Million Stars at Jasper Park Lodge
While the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge may subscribe to Jasper’s claim of "Cabins, not Condos," the Fairmont Signature Cabins are much more luxurious than rustic. Rather than a simple 5-star rating, the Lodge sits beneath five million and it’s possible to learn about all of them during the lodge’s astronomy nights. As Jasper’s original hotel, Jasper Park Lodge dates back to the early 1900s when it was a Canadian Pacific Railway property called Tent City. The modern version is situated 7 km outside of town, but the Lodge still feels like its own little village. The hotel has three restaurants—Emerald Lounge and Patio, Cavell’s Restaurant and Terrace, and Oka Sushi—a world-class spa, and plenty of activities to keep the entire family busy. In the summer, it’s home to Canada’s number-one rated resort golf course. Canoe rentals are available on Lac Beauvert, and several hiking trails start right at the lodge’s front door. In the winter, Mildred Lake becomes a giant outdoor skating rink, with clear views of the surrounding Canadian Rockies. Jasper Park Lodge is open year-round.
almost 7 years ago
A Canadian Wilderness Retreat
Jasper National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, surrounded by unspoilt nature, dramatic mountain views, crystal clear glacier lakes, and enough wildlife to make you feel like you are on a safari. The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge is one of Canada's grand mountain retreats, that Western Canada and the Rockies have become famous for around the world. The site started as a tent camp in 1915, and the log cabin resort was started in the 1920s. This luxury retreat has attracted everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Marilyn Monroe (who stayed in the Point Cabin). The cabins range from quaint to luxury and the resort had no shortage of amenities, including a golf course often ranked as Canada's best, hiking, canoeing, horseback riding and biking in the summer and skating, tabogganing, snowshoeing and skiing in the winter. After outdoor activities you will appreciate the $6.7 million spa facility completed in 2010 with an outdoor hot pool that can be enjoyed year round. You may find Elk, Wolves, Bears and Deer on your doorstep of the cabin on a quiet morning here. For the ultimate Canadian Winter experience we recommend coming during the Christmas season and also enjoying a guided Ice Walk at nearby Maligne Canyon.