Chez Muffy

10 Rue Saint-Antoine, Québec, QC G1K 4C9, Canada
https://www.saint-antoine.com/chez-muffy
+1 418-692-1022
ChezMuffy4.jpg

Auberge Saint-Antione

ChezMuffy4.jpg

Panache at the Auberge Saint-Antoine hotel in Lower Town was long one of Québec City’s most celebrated restaurants, a special-occasion favorite of locals and visitors, located in a cozy and historic 19th-century warehouse with wooden beams and stone walls. In June 2017, the restaurant was rechristened Chez Muffy, after one of the inn’s co-owners. The same chef is at the helm, Julien Ouellet, who is known for Canadian and French dishes that make the most of local produce. (The menu is changed every two months to highlight whatever is in season.) With its farmhouse inspiration, you’ll typically find venison, duck, and other gamey options, but Ouellet usually has at least one vegetarian entrée, often made with ingredients grown on his farm on the Île d’Orléans. The hotel’s Bar Artefact, named for the items on display that were unearthed during an excavation of the site, is an ideal place to extend your meal with a cocktail before or after you eat.

By John Newton

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

More From AFAR
10 Best Places to Travel in October
Where to Go in Fall
10 Best Places to Travel in October
Canada’s Famous Ski Town Is the Ultimate Weekend Getaway—No Matter the Season
Weekend Getaways
Canada’s Famous Ski Town Is the Ultimate Weekend Getaway—No Matter the Season
How to Spend a Weekend in Quebec City Like a Quebecois
Weekend Getaways
How to Spend a Weekend in Quebec City Like a Quebecois
UNESCO World Heritage Sites That Are Even Better to Visit During Winter
History + Culture
UNESCO World Heritage Sites That Are Even Better to Visit During Winter
10 Best Places to Go in January 2020
Where to Go Next
10 Best Places to Go in January 2020
UNESCO Cities of Literature Every Bookworm Should Visit
Books
UNESCO Cities of Literature Every Bookworm Should Visit
Load More