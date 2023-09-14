Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

The Four Seasons brand was born in Toronto—it started as a motel in 1961—so the company went big on its 259-room flagship, which opened in 2012. A serene, soaring lobby blends Asian influences with a rotating collection of 1,700 specially commissioned works by Canadian artists, like Alissa Coe’s dandelion sculpture above the front desk. Guest rooms, primarily in white, are understated yet beyond comfortable. New York superchef Daniel Boulud operates the pricey restaurant; newly reopened d|azur patio—with its massive pink mural by Ontario artist Florence Solis-Byun—feels a little more local. The hotel’s ultra-indulgent spa just relaunched its outdoor terrace, with a menu of California cuisine and skyline views. Affluent Yorkville’s at your doorstep, including Canadian luxe retailer Holt Renfrew, a five-minute walk southeast.

From our list of the best hotels in Toronto.