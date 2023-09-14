Travel InspirationHotels

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto
https://www.fourseasons.com/toronto/
FPO_TFY_354.jpg

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

FPO_TFY_025.jpg

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

FPO_TFY_030.jpg

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

FPO_TFY_318.jpg

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

FPO_TFY_206.jpg

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

FPO_TFY_365.jpg

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

FPO_TFY_354.jpg
FPO_TFY_025.jpg
FPO_TFY_030.jpg
FPO_TFY_318.jpg
FPO_TFY_206.jpg
FPO_TFY_365.jpg
CHECK AVAILABILITY

In its newest incarnation, opened in 2012 and soaring 55 stories at the corner of Bay and Yorkville, the Four Seasons Toronto embodies founder Isadore Sharp’s vision to focus on the guest, which has positioned the brand as a leader in the luxury hotel market. This is the flagship property, arguably Toronto’s most elegant hotel and a blueprint for the brand’s subsequent hotels globally. It’s the first hotel in Canada ever to be awarded both the AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ratings. The contemporary design aesthetic from Yabu Pushelberg brings sophisticated neutral tones throughout the spacious rooms. The sunlit, ninth-floor spa is a favorite among both visitors and locals.

By Natalie Taylor

More Recommendations

Natalie Taylor
Fri Jul 18 03:41:25 EDT 2014

The New Four Seasons in Toronto

This location is now the new flagship hotel for the brand. Local design firm Yabu Pushelberg aimed for surprises around every corner with the design of the hotel. From the 50 foot fenced ceilings (the fence pattern is also replicated in its carpeting) to the dandelion displays throughout the hotel, the experience for the guest elicits a “wow” response. Alyssa Coe’s dandelions are echoed throughout the hotel, which symbolize your wishes coming true. The Four Seasons now is home to the largest luxury day spa in the city (and of the brand), with a 30,000 square foot space that includes a pool, a wrap around patio, 17 different treatment rooms and hair/nail salon. With the addition of Daniel Boulud’s restaurants, Cafe Boulud and dbar, Four Seasons has really raised the standard for luxury hotels in Toronto.

Michael Kaminer
Thu Sep 14 14:20:24 EDT 2023

A Toronto Brand

The Four Seasons brand was born in Toronto—it started as a motel in 1961—so the company went big on its 259-room flagship, which opened in 2012. A serene, soaring lobby blends Asian influences with a rotating collection of 1,700 specially commissioned works by Canadian artists, like Alissa Coe’s dandelion sculpture above the front desk. Guest rooms, primarily in white, are understated yet beyond comfortable. New York superchef Daniel Boulud operates the pricey restaurant; newly reopened d|azur patio—with its massive pink mural by Ontario artist Florence Solis-Byun—feels a little more local. The hotel’s ultra-indulgent spa just relaunched its outdoor terrace, with a menu of California cuisine and skyline views. Affluent Yorkville’s at your doorstep, including Canadian luxe retailer Holt Renfrew, a five-minute walk southeast.

From our list of the best hotels in Toronto.

Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Kid running through an airport to their parents.
Air Travel News
Not Flying? These U.S. Airports Let You Pass Through Security as a Visitor
September 14, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
The Best Beaches in the BVI to Visit
Beaches
10 Beautiful Beaches in the British Virgin Islands to Visit on Your Next Trip
September 14, 2023 08:05 AM
 · 
Terry Ward
CostaRica__Pejibaye_JohnDesarnophoto_Shutterstock.jpg
Food + Drink
A Guide to Costa Rican Food: 10 Essential Dishes to Eat in Costa Rica
September 14, 2023 07:55 AM
 · 
Nina Kokotas Hahn
The Wolf's Tailor plate
Trending News
Colorado Earns Its First Michelin Stars—Here’s Where
September 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Rendering of a Ponant cruise ship prototype that would have zero greenhouse gas emissions, slated for launch by 2030.
Cruise
Can Cruising Really Be Net Zero by 2050?
September 13, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
A sightseeing boat on the Rhine River in Amsterdam.
Cruise
This Rhine River Cruise Took My Breath Away. But Not in the Way I Expected.
September 13, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
Mae Hamilton
Delta plane seen from below
Loyalty + Rewards
Delta Makes Major Changes to SkyMiles Program, Restricts Lounge Access
September 13, 2023 05:46 PM
 · 
Paul Rubio
One of the famous marine iguanas of the Galápagos Islands
In the Magazine
Dedicated Naturalists Help Guests Reconnect with Nature on a Galapagos Sailing
September 13, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
People disembarking from a ship and getting on kayaks.
In the Magazine
Thinking About Going to Antarctica? This Cruise Gets it Right.
September 13, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
Sebastian Modak
Load More