Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
In its newest incarnation, opened in 2012 and soaring 55 stories at the corner of Bay and Yorkville, the Four Seasons Toronto embodies founder Isadore Sharp’s vision to focus on the guest, which has positioned the brand as a leader in the luxury hotel market. This is the flagship property, arguably Toronto’s most elegant hotel and a blueprint for the brand’s subsequent hotels globally. It’s the first hotel in Canada ever to be awarded both the AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ratings. The contemporary design aesthetic from Yabu Pushelberg brings sophisticated neutral tones throughout the spacious rooms. The sunlit, ninth-floor spa is a favorite among both visitors and locals.
More Recommendations
The New Four Seasons in Toronto
This location is now the new flagship hotel for the brand. Local design firm Yabu Pushelberg aimed for surprises around every corner with the design of the hotel. From the 50 foot fenced ceilings (the fence pattern is also replicated in its carpeting) to the dandelion displays throughout the hotel, the experience for the guest elicits a “wow” response. Alyssa Coe’s dandelions are echoed throughout the hotel, which symbolize your wishes coming true. The Four Seasons now is home to the largest luxury day spa in the city (and of the brand), with a 30,000 square foot space that includes a pool, a wrap around patio, 17 different treatment rooms and hair/nail salon. With the addition of Daniel Boulud’s restaurants, Cafe Boulud and dbar, Four Seasons has really raised the standard for luxury hotels in Toronto.
A Toronto Brand
The Four Seasons brand was born in Toronto—it started as a motel in 1961—so the company went big on its 259-room flagship, which opened in 2012. A serene, soaring lobby blends Asian influences with a rotating collection of 1,700 specially commissioned works by Canadian artists, like Alissa Coe’s dandelion sculpture above the front desk. Guest rooms, primarily in white, are understated yet beyond comfortable. New York superchef Daniel Boulud operates the pricey restaurant; newly reopened d|azur patio—with its massive pink mural by Ontario artist Florence Solis-Byun—feels a little more local. The hotel’s ultra-indulgent spa just relaunched its outdoor terrace, with a menu of California cuisine and skyline views. Affluent Yorkville’s at your doorstep, including Canadian luxe retailer Holt Renfrew, a five-minute walk southeast.
From our list of the best hotels in Toronto.