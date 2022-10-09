Saudade

1191 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1X3, Canada
http://www.saudadetoronto.com/
+1 647-352-1191
In Portuguese, saudade is yearning for something that once was. And at Saudade, a lifestyle store smack in the center of Toronto’s Little Portugal neighborhood, the goal is to make the customer yearn for the old country (or wish a country as cool as Portugal were their old country). White walls provide the backdrop for a variety of handmade crafts and Portuguese products. Wrapped soaps from Porto, vividly colored ceramic pitchers, handbags basket-woven in rainbow hues, painted serving platters, and wooden racks displaying gorgeous textiles of cotton and wool fill the shop.

By Karolyne Ellacott

Saudade

