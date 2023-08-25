Travel InspirationHotels

1 Hotel Toronto

550 Wellington St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2V4, Canada
https://www.1hotels.com/toronto
+14166407778
Down in 1 Hotel Toronto's lobby, you'll find lush vegetation and locally-sourced wood furniture.

Down in 1 Hotel Toronto’s lobby, you’ll find lush vegetation and locally-sourced wood furniture.

Photo Courtesy of 1 Hotel Toronto

Down in 1 Hotel Toronto's lobby, you'll find lush vegetation and locally-sourced wood furniture.
Over the past seven years, 1 Hotels has proven that eco-conscious luxury can be successful in North American cities ranging from New York to West Hollywood. The 1 Hotel Toronto, in the center of town, is no exception. Architecture and design firm Rockwell Group partnered with the developer Athens Group for 1 Hotel’s first Canadian property, bringing in Toronto-based craftspeople to build custom dining and side tables out of local wood in the 112 biophilic guest rooms and public spaces, where native plants fill shelves. The hotel works with recycling partner Green Planet to convert leftover kitchen oil and grease into biofuel.

