Pointe-à-Callière 350 Place Royale, Montréal, QC H2Y 3Y5, Canada

Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm Tue - Fri 10am - 5pm

Pointe-à-Callière There is perhaps some irony that one of the most distinctive contemporary buildings in the historic heart of Montréal is a showcase for some of the city's oldest artifacts. The modern structure that houses this archaeology and history museum opened in 1992, to coincide with the 350th anniversary of the establishment of Montréal. The highlight is its crypt, where you can wander through the digs of the city's 18th-century market. A new pavilion, "Where Montréal Began," opened in 2017 on the occasion of the city's 375th anniversary. Its display of artifacts emphasizes the spiritual traditions of both the French settlers and Québec's Algonquin, Huron, and Iroquois peoples. Temporary exhibitions on subjects like hockey and the archives of Bell Telephone help bridge the gap between Montréal's early history and the present day.