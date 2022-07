Pointe-à-Callière

Montreal’s museum of archeology and history is located on the very spot where the city was founded in 1642. Built on an actual archeological site, as visitors can attest while exploring the crypts in its lower levels where objects from the 17th, 18th and 19th century have been discovered, the museum houses many hundreds of objects from First Nations and colonial Canadian history organized in thematic exhibitions, both temporary and permanent. Come around lunchtime and take in the vista from the glassed-in L’Arrivage restaurant, on the top floor – you’ll get an amazing view of the port on one side, and the city you just learned so much about on the other. The boutique is also a must-stop for a made-in- Montreal souvenir (or five).