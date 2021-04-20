Galeries Lafayette Haussmann
40 Boulevard Haussmann
Galeries Lafayette HaussmannGaleries Lafayette Haussmann is worth a visit if only to stand under its magnificent glass dome. The family business has survived as a one-stop-shopping hub for five generations, thanks to steady innovation and an emphasis on high fashion and design. Shoppers appreciate its easy VAT refund policy. There are also multiple restaurants, a rooftop terrace with stunning city views and a cultural space for rotating art exhibitions.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
Les Soldes: Paris on Sale
In America, shops offer unbeatable sales at almost any moment of the year but in France, deals are government regulated and reserved for two key periods of the year - January and July. Unofficial promotions are authorized for several weeks in between but the dates vary. Despite battered bank accounts and a welter of gifts we may or may not know what to do with in this post-holiday stage, the January 'soldes' always manage to snare us into more spending. Muscle your way through the crowds in the first several days, though, and you'll likely walk away with something modestly-priced to make it worth your time. Go early in the morning and during the week to dodge throngs of ardent shoppers. January sales run from January 8, 2014-February 11, 2014. Summer sale dates not yet released.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
When In Paris, Remember To Look Up
If your pockets are deep enough to indulge or if you are permeable to fancy labels and high fashion, then a stop to Galeries Lafayette Paris is mandatory for you. The famous glass dome alone is worth the detour. It was built by architect Ferdinand Chanut and artist Jacques Grüber in 1912 during the major expansion/renovations of the department store and is often regarded as one of the prettiest Art Nouveau works in Europe, if not the world. I can definitely see why! (And no I have not sinned - I didn't buy anything in the store, how wise and grown-up of me!)
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Best Free View in Paris
Depending on how you look at it, the rooftop terrace at Galeries Lafayette isn't exactly free, since you have to pass through all the opulent floors of the second most visited attraction in Paris after la Louvre to get to it. However, there is no entrance fee for the terrace so if you can make it all the way to the top without shopping you'll be rewarded with a near panoramic view. Jean Paul Hevin is currently delighting chocolate-loving guests with a pop up café also on the terrace and those shoppers who need extra special attention can request access to the rooftop suite where personal shoppers can make almost any dream come true.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Private Shopping in Le Suite
The second most visited attraction in Paris, Galeries Lafayette, can be more than a little overwhelming under the strain of crowds of tourists. Cut through the crowds and reserve a VIP Personal Shopping experience in their rooftop Le Suite which is 400m private apartment that can be customized to fit almost any experience and fulfill almost any dream. Even if that dream is just picking out the perfect pair of Louboutin shoes without being elbowed. Though don't limit yourself, let the stunning view of Paris inspire your wildest dreams and then dare them to make them come true.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
bonjour
For a cheap lunch with spectacular panorams of Paris, grab a sandwich-to-go from Cojean on Blvd Haussman and enjoy it atop the roof of Galeries Lafeyette. I was on top of the world with limitless views of the city's skyline that included the Eiffel Tower and Sacré Coeur.
almost 7 years ago
The Most Beautiful Department Store in the World
Opened in 1893, this is THE place to shop in Paris. Even if you aren't into shopping, it is worth checking out the beautiful Belle Epoque architecture, the glass dome, and the ornate staircase. Insider Secret: There is a rooftop viewing area with faux grass and chairs for one of the best views in Paris.
almost 7 years ago
Galeries Lafayette, Paris During Holiday Season
The Galeries Lafayette lights up the length of the city block in different lace patterns during the holiday season in Paris, the City of Light.
almost 7 years ago
Sunset from a Department Store Rooftop
I've been to Paris eight times, and it wasn't until my last trip in January that my traveling companion took me up to the rooftop of Galeries Lafayette for sunset. What an amazing view. If memory serves, they close the rooftop deck at 6pm, so sunset in winter is the time to see this amazing sight!
almost 7 years ago
Gourmet Food Area at Galeries Lafayette
This boutique grocery store is a great excuse to pursue the fashion aisles on your way to get the necessary foie gras, caviar, pastries, and international ingredients for your kitchen. It is sure to please with excellent service and experts offering tastings before you make your purchase. Stop in to see the ever-passionate chief cheese monger who regularly travels to small production cheese farms around France. Stop by for lunch, or drop in to pick up your goodies for a picnic in the park.
almost 7 years ago
Galeries Lafayette At Christmas
It was worth braving the Christmas crowds for just a few minutes to see the incredible (anytime of year) atrium and dome of the department store Galeries Lafayette - which during the holiday season features an enormous Christmas tree shooting up the center of the atrium (at least it did in 2012 - and it was a Swarovski- decorated tree). Really lovely.
over 6 years ago
Galeries Lafayette
Shopping!
about 4 years ago
THINGS TO DO: ALL THINGS AFRICA IN PARIS
From March 27- June 25, 2017
Galeries Lafayette, one of Paris' oldest department stores is currently running a series of events and exhbits called Africa Now. They currently have a beautiful art exhibit called Le Jour Qui Vient which showcases different artists from South Africa, Tunisa, Nigeria, as well as France. Over the course of the month they will have several events such as a L’Afropean Rooftop that will take place at their Rooftop Terrace of Galeries Lafayette. It will be an elegant evening of of music, art, and fashion shows.
