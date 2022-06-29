U Fleků
Drink Up at a Prague InstitutionWith a history dating back to 1499, U Fleků is a Prague institution and the only brewery and restaurant in Central Europe that has been brewing non-stop for over five centuries. Beer lovers, backpackeres and tourists come from all corners of the world to drink their dark lager which is the only beer on the menu, made with all natural ingredients. The restaurant, serving traditional Czech and Bohemian cuisine – roast pork knuckle, garlic soup, apple strudel – includes eight beer halls (each with its own distinctive décor) and an inner beer garden that seats up to 500 people. Everyday U Fleků serves around 2,000 pints of beer. If you want to know more, they also have a brewey tour and a beer museum (reservations only) in the former malt house.
A Merry Place to Feast
U Fleků is one of the oldest functioning breweries in the world. They've been in business for over 500 years, which has Columbus' discovery of America beat! Not even the Soviets could shut this place down, so its been given plenty of time to create the perfect Czech style atmosphere for a night out. Abundant beer, hearty food, and merry vibes, its the perfect night-in for a night out in Prague. And who doesn't love an elderly accordion player serenading you over cheers and toasts of delicious Czech beer?
Favorite Czech Beer
This dark, but lively restaurant offered some great Czech flavors and their own fabulous brew.